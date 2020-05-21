In Gurugram village, gram sabha meeting goes online

In a first-of-its-kind venture, residents of Gurugram’s Nayagaon held a gram sabha meeting through a videoconferencing app to discuss their issues of cremation ground, post office and women’s security, among others.

Helming the conference was Sunil Jaglan, a two-time Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar winner who had adopted the village, which is in the Sohna Block.

Mr. Jaglan, who struck fame with his “Selfie With Daughter” campaign three years ago, said he had been getting calls and messages from the villagers on the issues they have been facing for the last few weeks. They wanted to hold an urgent meeting, but couldn’t as gatherings were prohibited due to the lockdown.

A pioneer

However, a pioneer in several technological initiatives in his Bibipur village in Haryana’s Jind district, Mr. Jaglan, himself a former Sarpanch, decided to host the meeting through a videoconference app. He is no stranger to such novelties, having live-streamed a gram sabha sometime ago as well.

Procuring the contacts of the villagers from various WhatsApp groups, run by Sarpanch Surgyan Singh, was the first step. Another group was then created and a link for downloading the videoconferencing app was posted, along with the meeting ID and a password. Thereafter, he called them and explained the procedure. To avoid last-minute hiccups, a mock meeting was conducted before the actual one on May 20.

“Since participation of 10% of people is necessary for the quorum, three separate meetings were conducted, which included the families of the participants. A proceedings book was prepared noting down the views of the villagers,” said Mr. Jaglan, also an advisor in Pranab Mukherjee Foundation.

The proceedings book along with the recordings would be sent to the higher-ups.

Gram sabha, a village assembly comprising all adult members of a village, approves the plans, programmes and projects for social and economic development of a village before the Panchayat takes it up for implementation.

Unique experience

One of the villagers, Vinay Kumar Dubey, who is stranded in Lucknow, described his experience as “unique”. He raised the issues of drinking water supply and ration cards.

Mr. Singh said the gram sabha meeting, required to be held every four months, was due in May, but the Panchayat could not think of a way to conduct it because of the restrictions in place.

He added that the online meetings would also put an end to the practice of fake gram sabha meetings and bring greater transparency in the working of the Panchayats.