In gig economy, ‘lesser pay is better than no pay’

May 03, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Unsure of the weekly payment they might draw after the management rolled out a new earnings system last month, Blinkit workers went on strike in parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on April 11. But with no earnings, little savings and no alternative options to fall back on, they resumed work after holding out for barely a week.

“One would wonder why we joined back despite this pay cut. The answer is simple: lesser pay is better than no pay,” said Gyani Jailsingh, a 32-year-old Blinkit delivery worker and one of those who spearheaded the protests.

On April 1, the aggregator platform had changed the payment system from ₹32 per order within a 2-km radius to ₹15. “This cut was accompanied by a deduction in the incentives as well, which has left us with barely anything after paying ₹300-₹350 every day for petrol and diesel,” said Mr. Jailsingh. Earlier, an average Blinkit delivery executive, on completing 150 orders a week, would earn ₹6,000; now they earn ₹3,600 for the same target.

Lack of alternatives

While Blinkit did not respond when asked for a comment, the predicament faced by its workers is symptomatic of a larger malaise across the gig economy. Across multiple grocery, food delivery and beauty/wellness platforms, workers are being forced to join back due to the lack of alternatives and politico-legal support, said Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT).

Bikram Singh, among those who had to troop back to work at Blinkit, said most riders like him joined food and grocery delivery platforms “because they gave us the opportunity to optimise our earnings by working for more number of hours”. For others such as 27-year-old Ram Lal, it was a useful recourse after a DU degree didn’t land him any other job.

But it has been a case of diminishing returns on effort for many. “Instead of promotion, we get demotions,” said Geeta Devi, 27, who works for an in-home services aggregator and used to earn ₹35,000 monthly as a beautician when she first came from U.P. four years ago but struggles to make ₹30,000 a month now.

Mr. Lal’s earnings have dwindled from ₹40,000 a month three years ago to barely ₹30,000.

Mr. Bikram Singh will wait to see what his monthly earnings amount to since he resumed work on April 18; for now, it’s time for the next ride.