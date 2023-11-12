HamberMenu
In Frames | Gasping for breath

Every winter, air pollution spikes in the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain when pollutants from various sources are not dispersed easily because of the drop in temperature and wind speed. The worst affected by this deadly turn of events is Delhi

November 12, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

Vighnesh P. Venkitesh

In the Annual World Air Quality Report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, India is ranked eighth among countries with the worst air quality index. Even worse is the fact that 14 cities from North India occupy the list of 20 most polluted cities in the world.

The entire Indo-Gangetic Plain witnesses a spike in air pollution every winter. During the season, roughly the same atmospheric condition prevails throughout the region, which includes large parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, bringing it under an “airshed”.

Winter sees a spike in air pollution as the drop in temperature renders it difficult for the pollutants emitted by different sources to disperse. Vehicle and diesel generator exhaust, heavy industry emissions, soil and road dust, open waste burning, and biomass burning all pollute the atmosphere throughout the year, but the noxious discharges get accumulated in the winter, amplifying the effect.

Debates over the extent of the impact of stubble burning on air quality are going on. But this practice of clearing paddy crop residue from fields to sow wheat by burning it during October-November makes the situation worse. This November too, air pollution spiked in the region covering the national capital with toxic smog for about a week. Delhi remained the “most polluted” major city in the world for days together in November, according to IQAir’s live data for over 100 cities.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Wilting smoke: Stubble being burnt behind mustard fields near Ambala

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Left fuming: Charred remains in a field after stubble burning near Ambala.

Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ground Zero: A thick laver of smog covers the Central Vista in the national capital.

Photo: R.V. MOORTHY

Clear signs: The Signature Bridge in New Delhi engulfed in dense smog.

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Risky affair: A farmhand pulls out a cycle tube from burning stubble in a field near Ambala bypass in Chandigarh

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Far from sunny: A setting sun is almost lost in the smoke emanating from the fields as a farmer burns stubble in Ambala, Haryana

Photo: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Smoked out: An autorickshaw driver takes cover during a fumigation drive in Jangpura, New Delhi

Photo: R.V. MOORTHY

Sitting ducks: A traffic policemen wears mask while on duty during smoggy weather in New Delhi

Photo: PTI

Hard to see: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog during a winter morning, in Gurugram.

