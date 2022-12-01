‘In five years, assets of 75 recontesting MCD hopefuls grew between 3% and 4437%’

December 01, 2022 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - New Delhi

Of the 84 candidates who contested the civic polls in 2017 and are in the fray again this year, the assets of 75 candidates saw a growth in the range of 3% to 4437% over the last five years, according to a report published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch.

Of the top five candidates — all belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party — who saw the highest increase in their assets, Nandini Sharma of Malviya Nagar ward recorded assets worth more than ₹49 crore.

Between 2017 and 2022, Ms. Sharma’s assets increased by 105% — from more than ₹24 Crore to ₹49.84 crore..

The assets of her party colleague Vineet Vohra increased by 307% — from over ₹9 crore to ₹37 crore — in the last five years. Mr. Vohra is contesting from the Paschim Vihar ward.

The reporty by ADR and Delhi Election Watch is an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 84 candidates who are again contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

“Out of the 84 recontesting candidates, assets of 75 councillors (89%) have increased ranging from 3% to 4437% and assets of nine councillors (11%) have decreased between 2% and 76%,” the report stated.

A total of 53 candidates from the saffron party have seen an average increase in their assets by 49.06%, which includes the five candidates who have topped the list.

Meanwhile, the report highlights that the assets of 22 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party have seen an average increase in their assets, from 2017 to 2022, by over ₹43 lakh (36%).

The average assets of all 84 candidates — including those from the Congress and independents — in 2017 stood at ₹1.44 crore and the figure; in 2022, the figure stands at ₹4.37 crore — an average percentage growth of 49%.