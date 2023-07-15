In Faridabad, 30 villages inundated, 4,000 evacuated from flood-hit areas

July 15, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - GURUGRAM

Around 4,000 people from 30 flood-hit villages and an unauthorised colony along the Yamuna in Faridabad have been evacuated over the past two days, officials said on Friday.

“Around 2,000 people from Basantpur colony were evacuated on Thursday night after the houses in the unauthorised colony were inundated. Despite repeated announcements over the past few days, the residents were reluctant to vacate the houses. Most residents had to be forcefully evacuated. Earlier, around 30 villages bordering Delhi along the Yamuna were also flooded and 2,000 people were evacuated,” Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh told The Hindu.

Earlier, a 46-year-old man was electrocuted and the power supply to the colony was snapped to avoid more untoward incidents, officials added.

Though some of the affected villages fall in the municipal corporation area, the urban areas in the district are largely not affected. The administration has ordered schools to remain shut in the affected areas till July 16.

Mr. Singh visited the flood-hit areas on Friday morning to take stock of the situation and ordered officials to repair embankments at three places.

The teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force with 10 boats are carrying out the relief operation along with the district administration teams. “Schools and other government buildings in the villages have been made into makeshift camps to house the affected people. Those in the camps are being provided with food and medicines. Twenty-five teams of the health department have been constituted to provide medical care in the flood-hit areas,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the water-level at Okhla barrage had marginally decreased and the flood situation was expected to improve soon.