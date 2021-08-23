In drive to save energy, DMRC to instal LED lights at 155 spots

It claims to have already installed around 1 lakh such lights

The Delhi Metro has taken up a drive to save energy by replacing its conventional existing lights with LED lights at 155 locations covering metro stations, depots, parking and other areas, which were constructed or opened for the public under DMRC’s Phase-I (2005) and Phase-II (2010).

The DMRC said it has covered 75% of the drive by installing around one lakh LED lights in recent months. The remaining 25% of the drive will be completed by the end of October 2021. Around 35, 000 LED lights will be installed in the remaining portion of these locations, the DMRC added.

A DMRC spokesperson said the average LED lasts 50,000 operating hours or more, which is 40 times more than the lifespan of an incandescent bulb. In addition, LED lights have an energy efficiency component, which makes them consume a very low amount of power.

“The LED-based light system will help DMRC save around half of the energy expenditure vis a vis the existing lighting system. As a result, the whole cost of installing these lights will be recovered by DMRC in around two years,” the spokesperson said.

Undertaking this drive at already operational stations was a challenging task for the DMRC maintenance teams.

As there is regular movement of people, the work had to be executed in the night due to safety reasons, which increased the installation time, officials said.

DMRC has already implemented LED-based lighting solutions at its Phase-III stations and a similar system will be adopted for upcoming Phase-IV stations also.