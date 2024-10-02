In Delhi’s biggest drug bust, police seizes over 500kg cocaine worth ₹2,000

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore, officials said in Delhi.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 565 kilograms.

The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

They said the Special Cell team had been working for over two months based on a tip-off which led to the bust just before the festive season.

The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, police said.