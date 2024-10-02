ADVERTISEMENT

In Delhi’s biggest drug bust, police seizes over 500kg cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore

Updated - October 02, 2024 06:47 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi’s Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 565 kilograms

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore, officials said in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 565 kilograms.

The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

They said the Special Cell team had been working for over two months based on a tip-off which led to the bust just before the festive season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, police said.

This story has been updated for a factual error
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US