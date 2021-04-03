In bloom, a vegetable garden at Singhu

Many protesters camping at the border have started sowing seeds and planting vegetable saplings

With protesting farmers continuing to install semi-permanent structures at the Singhu border, mostly for accommodation purposes, several protesters have started sowing a varied range of vegetables, some along the perimeters of the structures.

A park, which was recently made by the protesters, is also set to turn into a kitchen garden for the farmers. Volunteers said that more such gardens will be made depending on space.

Charanjit Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Ludhiana district, said: “The park was opened a few days ago. Now several women and children visit the park in the mornings. We have also decided to plant saplings and sow so that we can grow vegetables ourselves for consumption later.”

Mr. Singh, who is also a volunteer looking after the park, added: “As of now we have coriander and bottle gourd among other vegetables. We are also growing mint and have started using it. These days most people are busy constructing their houses over here. Once it is done, we will see if there is enough space available where we can make other similar gardens.”

“We also have to decide on where the water from the existing langars will get drained to ensure that the roads are not flooded,” he said.

Beyond beautifying

Several others said that apart from beautification purposes, they have also started sowing in limited quantities. Joginder Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Roopnagar, district said: “People often come here to sell saplings. So we have kept a few along the boundary. Apart from beautification purposes, we have also sowed a few vegetables so that over the next few months we can consume it right from here.”

Stating that the preparations and modifications are towards a longer haul, Mr. Singh said: “We still do not know how long the movement will continue. For the last few months we have been self-sufficient throughout and we intend to continue doing the same. We have survived harsh conditions over all these months and we are not moving from here.”

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders demanding a minimum support price and repeal of the three farm laws brought in by the Centre last year.