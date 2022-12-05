In Adarsh Nagar ward, this 29-year-old gets out the vote

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Acting as a local representative to assist his fellow Valmiki community members was Sikki Singh, who passionately moved around guiding electors to cast their ballot on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who votes from the Adarsh Nagar ward, said that the MCD polls were “most crucial” for his fellow voters, adding that their area lacks basic facilities such as street-lighting, waste collection and sanitation. Mr. Singh is not affiliated with any political party, just an ardent advocate of people’s participation. He wants voters to look beyond the politics of religion, caste and class and focus instead on basic necessities that they would require for the next five years. As he assisted an elderly woman from his locality to locate her polling booth, he turned to ask his friend, “There are at least 2,000 voters in our colony, has everyone come out to vote?”

