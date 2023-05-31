In a first since 2014, Delhi experiences heatwave-free May

May 31, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city has seen no heatwave in May for the first time since 2014. Data from the Safdarjung weather station showed that over 10 western disturbances over the past two months have kept the heat at bay.

The city experienced a severe thunderstorm and rain on Tuesday evening, affecting vehicular movement and leading to the diversion of many flights.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds in Delhi till June 1, adding that a fresh western disturbance could impact the city thereafter.

A heatwave is recorded when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.

Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above the 40-degree mark for just nine days in May, with heatwave conditions affecting some parts for two days.

The city recorded 161.2 mm of rainfall, 158% higher than the normal of 62.6 mm, in the pre-monsoon season from March to May.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches cooler than the season’s normal, and the minimum settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds/squall (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Northwest India till June 1 and decrease thereafter,” read the IMD forecast.

It added that a fresh western disturbance will be developing from June 1 that may impact the city.