In a first, NSA invoked against gangster in UP

Noida

02 April 2019 01:39 IST

He had fired at a foreign firm’s guard

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Monday invoked the stringent National Security Act against a gangster for allegedly firing at a security guard at the construction site of a Chinese smartphone firm.

Senior officials said slapping the NSA against prime accused Robin for firing at a foreign firm’s guard was the first-of-its-kind action in Uttar Pradesh as such an act could jeopardise international trade and ties and vitiate investment climate in the region.

On January 31, a few Sundar Bhati gang members had opened fire on the security guard deployed at the construction site of Oppo smartphone factory in Greater Noida.

To secure contracts

Later, it had emerged that it was done at the behest of local people who wanted to secure contracts for the firm’s civil works like those for water supply and transportation, they said.

“It was not just an act of firing, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said as he briefed reporters along with Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna.

“A security guard of an international company was fired at, this could have impacted foreign relations. A lot of points are to be considered before invoking the NSA. It is a serious act, Mr. Singh said.

Announcing the invocation of NSA against Robin, whose bail plea is to be heard by a court here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said, “If foreign companies don’t find the atmosphere safe and conducive, if they feel unsafe, it would have an overall adverse effect in the region. Investments and thereby, employment opportunities would be affected, leading to a public order situation.”

Mr. Krishna said the other gang members involved in the attack have been arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act.