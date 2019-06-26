In a first, man convicted of bursting firecrackers

In a first, a Delhi court has convicted a man for bursting firecrackers on Diwali after the Supreme Court-mandated 10 p.m. deadline at central Delhi’s Paharganj in 2018.

However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Jitendra Singh let off the accused by admonishing and fining him ₹500 as the cost of the court proceedings. The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence.

According to the prosecution, the accused continued to burst firecrackers even after he was told not to by a police officer on duty in the area.

The police then arrested him but later released him on bail as the offence under Section 188 (disobedience of an order...) of the IPC is a bailable offence. The maximum sentence provided for the offence is one month’s simple imprisonment or ₹2,000 fine or both.

The court held him guilty on the basis of the evidence by the officer who had arrested him.

The accused in his defence admitted the allegations but said he was unaware of the Supreme Court order.

“Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and also the fact that the convict is facing trial for bursting firecrackers, I am of considered view that ends of justice would be met if the convict is admonished under Section 3 of The Probation of Offender’s Act, 1958. Further, under Section 5 of The Probation of Offender’s Act, 1958, convict is directed to deposit ₹500... the same has been deposited,” the ACMM said while sentencing him.