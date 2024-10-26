In a first in Capital, govt. conducts pilot study using drones to monitor bad air

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday supervised a pilot project, the first of its kind in the Capital, to study air pollution using drones.

Deployment of drones to monitor 13 pollution hotspots is part of a 21-point Winter Action Plan Mr. Rai announced last month to check air pollution in the Capital.

The air quality in Delhi plummets drastically every winter due to farm fires in neighbouring States, construction activities, vehicular pollution, and various meteorological factors.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rai said, “As part of the project, drones were deployed in Wazirabad (a pollution hotspot) at a height of 120 metres. They covered an area within a 200-metre radius and collected data, including photos, on various pollution sources and transmitted them to the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.”

“Engineers from both agencies will analyse the data and submit a report. If the project proves successful, drone mapping will be extended to other hotspots across the city. The goal is to maximise the use of technology to combat pollution effectively,” he said.

Drones, equipped with advanced sensors, can reach crowded urban areas, industrial zones, and locations difficult to monitor through traditional methods, said the Minister. He said specific action plans have been made for each hotspot, and 13 coordination teams have been constituted to oversee the implementation of these plans at each hotspot.

“To reduce dust pollution, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed in the hotspots. Moreover, the Municipal Commissioner has been instructed to conduct regular site visits with the officials concerned to monitor these areas closely,” said Mr. Rai.

Meanwhile, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has constituted 372 surveillance teams comprising 1,295 officers tasked with overseeing the implementation of dust control measures. She said 52 mechanical road-sweeping machines, 195 water sprinklers, and 30 anti-smog guns are being used to mitigate dust pollution.

AQI improves

Delhi on Friday recorded a slight improvement in the air quality index (AQI) ahead of Deepavali. The AQI improved from the ‘very poor’ category to the ‘poor’ category after four days. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’ and between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’. A higher AQI suggests increased air pollution.