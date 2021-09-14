Delhi

In a first, IIT to admit students from non-science stream for UG course

IIT-Delhi’s Department of Design will be introducing a new course Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) from the academic session 2022-23, the institute said on Monday. The Board of Governors has approved the four-year programme, which will have 20 seats to start with and will be open to students of all specialisations.

Director of IIT-Delhi, V. Ramgopal Rao, said this is for the first time that IIT-Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students for the B.Des programme from backgrounds other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. “We expect that the students who graduate with a B.Des. degree from IIT-Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time,” Mr. Rao said.

Bridging gap

He added that the B.Des. programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT-Delhi, will bridge the huge demand-supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy.

P.V. Madhusudhan Rao, Head of Department of Design, IIT-Delhi said that the programme is designed to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country.

The institute said that the students for the B.Des. programme will be admitted based on Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design ranks for which registration has begun. IIT-Delhi has been running a Master of Design (M.Des.) programme since 1994 and also has a PhD programme in place with more than 35 research scholars presently enrolled.


