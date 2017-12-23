In a first, House hosts Christmas celebrations

At a Christmas function hosted by the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that religious harmony was the “soul of the country” without which it could not survive.

‘Religious harmony’

He also praised Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for hosting Christmas for the first time at the Assembly premises. “Festivals like Christmas are celebrated by all. This religious harmony is the soul of our country without which it will not survive,” he said.

Calling India “a bouquet of members of all castes, religions and tribes”, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that some people were working against this diversity. “Some people want to spoil this bouquet, which is not right,” he said, adding that Christmas would now be celebrated every year at the Assembly.

Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph congratulated the government and the Assembly for the event. “I feel proud to be an Indian in Delhi at such an event,” he said, adding that the “beauty of Indian secularism was that it welcomed all religions”.

Attending the event, Christian priests also lauded the Assembly for hosting Christmas celebration. Archbishop, Archdioecese of Delhi, Anil Joseph T Couto; Archbishop, Diocese of Faridabad, Kuriakose Bharanikulangara; Bishop, Diocese of Gurgaon, Jacob Mar Barnabas; and Bishop, Methodist Church of India, Subodh C. Mondal were present at the event.