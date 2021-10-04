In a first, DMRC to construct flyover-cum-metro viaduct

Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it is building an integrated flyover-cum-metro viaduct along with a vehicle underpass near Soorghat on the Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor of phase IV in north-east Delhi, in association with the Public Works Department (PWD).

The DMRC said the flyover and vehicle underpass are part of a proposed elevated road along the Yamuna parallel to Ring Road between Wazirabad flyover (Signature Bridge) and Ring Road near DND and it is for the first time in the history of Delhi Metro that such a project is being undertaken.

“Integrated portals will be erected on which a road flyover as well as a Metro viaduct will be placed. While on one side of the portal, the Metro viaduct will be placed, a PWD flyover used for vehicular movement will be constructed on the other side. On these portals, the flyover and the viaduct will rest and run parallel to each other for a length of (approximately) 450 metres,” the DMRC said in a statement. It added that a vehicle underpass will also be constructed below these portals which will cater to movement of vehicles coming from Outer Ring Road.

Under phase IV, the DMRC is already building two integrated double decker flyovers on which the Metro viaduct and the flyover will be placed one over the other. However, this particular stretch is unique, since the flyover and the Metro viaduct will be parallel to each other, the DMRC said.

The Majlis Park–Maujpur corridor is 12.098 km long comprising eight stations and is completely elevated. This extension of the Pink Line will complete the ring of the Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar corridor and will be the first ever ring corridor in the country with a length of about 70 km, the DMRC said.