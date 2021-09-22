Delhi

In a first, BJP office gets sanitary vending machine

BJP national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday inaugurated the first sanitary napkin vending machine installed by the unit at the party office.

Ms. Srinivasan said it was very important to tell women about issues like cleanliness during the menstrual cycle and their health.

“Though the government has taken several steps in this regard whose results are there for everyone to see but we have to be sensitive and careful in our efforts especially when we are already grappling with a global health issue,” she said.

State Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh along with other office-bearers of the morcha distributed sanitary napkins and sanitisers to women under sewa and samarpan abhiyaan of the party.


