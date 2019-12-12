In a first, 66 fire officials from city to take part in service games

For the first time, 66 fire officials from Delhi will participate in the second edition of the Indian Fire Services Games to be held in Lucknow. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that this is the only time firemen interact with their counterparts from other States.

DFS Director Atul Garg confirmed the development and said that the 66 firemen and fire officers will be participating in the games organised by Fire Services Games Association of India, a non-profit organization. The event is scheduled for December 20-22 in Lucknow’s Mahanagar.

“There are two purposes for us to send our firemen. One is that our firemen will go, win medals and make Delhi proud. They would also then participate internationally and make the country proud. Secondly and importantly, they will meet firemen from other States and share ideas,” Mr. Garg said.

The Director said that the event provides the firemen an opportunity to communicate with their counterparts in other States and discuss how they carry out rescue operations.

While this is the first time that a huge contingent of fire officials is going to participate in the games, this is the second time the DFS is participating. In 2018, the first edition of the games was held in Nagpur and 27 DFS officials participated in the event. “We could not send a lot of people last time due to a shortage of manpower, but with over 500 firemen having been recruited recently, we can now send more,” Mr. Garg said.

At the games, apart from usual badminton, arm wrestling and tug of war events, firemen compete in fire-related events like rescue, confined space rescue, ladder drill, and tunnel rescue which enhances their skill. Last year, 10 firemen won medals — five gold, two silver and three bronze.

Selection process

When asked how the firemen were selected for participation in the games, Mr. Garg said that an internal event was organised in the last week of November and those who won were selected. “A notification was sent out regarding the event in November and those who were interested participated. After they get selected, they train on their own,” he said.