In 2-day drive, 173 eateries fined for flouting COVID guidelines

05 April 2021 00:37 IST

Delhi Police intensifies drive after city sees surge in cases

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi police have intensified drive against people flouting social distancing norms.

They had launched a two-day special drive (on Saturday and Sunday) to crackdown on those violating COVID norms. The officers on Sunday said they have fined more 173 establishments for the same. Out of these, 13 were banquet halls owners, 58 restaurant owners and three night club owners, they added. The drive, in which people were also fined for not wearing masks and spitting in public areas, was conducted in places with high footfall, including markets on Friday and Saturday.

A senior officer said FIRs were registered against the owners of Jain Chawal Wala at Connaught Place, Informal Restaurant at Janpath, Classic Chicken Restaurant at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg and Choice Chicken Corner Kalina at Gole Market for not observing COVID-appropriate behaviour. The cases were registered under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Vikas Kumar. They also have been booked under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he added.

Nine fined ₹2K each

Besides them, nine persons were fined ₹2,000 each for not wearing mask in Khan Market and three others for the same reason at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakya Puri, Mr. Kumar said. In south-east district, 10 FIRs were registered, and 330 people fined for violating COVID norms.

Several night clubs, including the M House Club and Bar and Roar Night Club at Eros Hotel in Nehru Place, were fined for not maintaining social distancing and serving hookahs, said DCP (South East) R.P. Meena. Municipal corporations and the excise department have been asked to cancel their licenses, he said.

Besides the Epidemic Diseases Act, they have been also booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, Mr. Meena said. He said a case has also been registered against Boken Cafe for not following COVID-19 protocols.