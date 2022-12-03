  1. EPaper
In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into garbage mound: Dy CM Sisodia

December 03, 2022 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.

