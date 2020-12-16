Improvement in Delhi’s air quality likely today: SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida deteriorated slightly but remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 262 on Wednesday, up from 230 on Tuesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 221 and 280 respectively.
The effect of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality was low on Wednesday. The city’s air quality is likely to improve on Thursday.
“The AQI is forecast to improve on Thursday to ‘moderate’ category but it will not last long. AQI is forecast to slip to the ‘poor’ category on Friday and further deterioration is expected on Saturday,” read a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.
Moderate dispersion
Also, surface-level winds were moderate, which led to moderate level dispersion of pollutants. Faster surface-level winds help in better dispersion of pollutants, said the agency. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall and cold wave conditions are likely but better ventilation conditions are forecast for the next two days due to faster winds.
Also, the mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”.
