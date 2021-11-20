Improvement in air quality likely as winds pick up speed

NEW DELHI

20 November 2021 01:13 IST

The AQI was 347 on Thursday, down from 375 on Wednesday

The Capital’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category with an average 24-hour AQI reading of 380 on Friday. The air quality in Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida was also in the “very poor” category.

The AQI was 347 on Thursday, down from 375 on Wednesday. The AQI forecast shows that the air quality is likely to improve and reach the lower end of the “very poor” category on November 20 and “poor” category on November 21 due to relatively strong winds.

Continuing with its efforts to reduce pollution, the Delhi Government has launched the second phase of the ‘Red Light on Car Off’ campaign. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the phase one of the campaign that had run for a month since October has been instrumental in reducing vehicular pollution. The second phase will run till December 3.

“On an average, a person in Delhi crosses ten to twelve intersections or traffic signals a day, for which even a rough waiting time of two minutes per intersection amounts to 20-25 minutes of unnecessary fuel burning. This rough figure for the large population of Delhi is a significant contributor to the pollution,” Mr. Rai said. He added that the campaign is to prevent people from polluting through their vehicles while waiting at red lights.