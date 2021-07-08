Improved last-mile connectivity discussed at meet

NEW DELHI

08 July 2021 00:42 IST

In a webinar held for consultations on the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, suggestions pertaining to GIS-based plans, improved last-mile connectivity, detailed mandates on night shelters were discussed among other issues, officials of the Delhi Development Authority said.

Policies and plans pertaining to transport and mobility, shelter and social infrastructure were also discussed at the webinar held on Tuesday, according to officials.

“The major suggestions provided during the webinar were that MPD–2041 to be GIS-based plan, last-mile connectivity to be focused by promoting more Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) modes, facilities mandated for night shelters should be detailed out, women workforce participation to be reflected in provisions for housing,” the urban body said.

Advertising

Advertising

The need for specific guidelines for urban peripheral rural area, the approach of mixed use development zones to be adopted on the lines of the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) corridors, development of rental housing, inter-linkage of MPD-2041 with the sub-regional plan for NCR and a healthcare infrastructure to cater to the pandemic situation, were among the other issues discussed, officials said.

Additionally, suggestions pertaining to the need for circle rates to be rationalised, permission for vertical mixed use needs to promote urban extension road (UER) with metro services were also put forth.

The urban body is conducting a series of webinars for stakeholders and the next one is due on July 13. The draft MPD–2041 was placed in the public domain on June 9 and suggestions and objections from stakeholders were invited by the DDA.

Meanwhile, the “Main Bhi Dilli” campaign, a citizen’s collective, demanded an extended period of six months, instead of the 45 days, to submit responses and feedback to the draft master plan.