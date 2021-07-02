Implement health project by March 2022, CM tells officials

‘All Delhi residents to get health cards’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and directed officials to ensure the implementation of the project by March 2022.

The Delhi government said health cards will be issued in the names of all Delhi residents for which special surveys will be conducted by the government.

“This will ensure the availability of the benefits of the government healthcare services to every resident of Delhi. Post the issuing, the e-health card will be integrated with the Health Information Management System. The project will also see the initiation of the Health Helpline system in Delhi,” the government said.

All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the system and citizens will be able to avail themselves of information on a single platform, which will help them in emergency cases.

With the help of registered card numbers, the hospitals will be able to access the patients’ health-related information. and past registry, the government said.

It added that a centralized call centre will provide two levels of help — first where an operator will receive people’s calls and messages and provide them with requisite information and second where doctors and experts will provide appointments based on the issue or immediately provide solutions for emergency cases.