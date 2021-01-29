Delhi

‘Implement DTC’s bus pass facility in the cluster buses’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, has demanded that the DTC’s daily passenger bus pass facility should also be implemented in the cluster buses.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Bidhuri said passengers were facing inconvenience due to lack of the facility at a time when there were around 2,000 cluster buses operating in Delhi catering to a significant number of the ridership of State-run buses.

