Immigration racket busted at IGI Airport, 6 held

Accused used to send people abroad by using fake passports and visas

An immigration racket was busted at the IGI Airport and six persons — two agents and four Bangladeshi nationals — were arrested, the police said on Thursday. The accused used to send people abroad by using fake passports and visas.

The two agents have been identified as Apon, 29, and Ankit Kumar, 24, both residents of Gujarat. Rana, 26, Didar Hossain, 33, Mohd Hridoy Hossain, 23, and Parvej Hossain, 23, residents of Bangladesh were also arrested.

A complaint was received on July 27 at the IGI Airport police station alleging that four Bangladesh nationals were seeking departure to Sharjah. During scrutiny, the police found that the four had illegally entered India.

DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said, using technical surveillance and deployment of secret informers, the accused were identified. After interrogation, Apon and Ankit were arrested from Valsad in Gujarat.

They were working in a syndicate with them who provided Indian IDs to send Bangladesh nationals to abroad. Thereafter, they arranged further Indian documents to apply for Indian passports, the DCP added.

The DCP said at least 13 mobile phones, five Indian passports, five Indian PAN cards of Bangladesh nationals, seven Indian Aadhaar cards of Bangladesh national, a passbook, eight SIM of mobiles and two birth certificates were recovered.