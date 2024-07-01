IMD predicts heavy rain in Capital, issues ‘orange’ alert for next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for the national capital, predicting heavy rainfall between Monday and Wednesday.

The IMD also asked people to be prepared and remain updated about the weather conditions.

“Major traffic disruptions, increased chances of vehicle accidents, disruption of electricity, and partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds is the impact expected under an orange alert,” the body said in its forecast till July 3.

The Delhi police also asked commuters to avoid the Okhla underpass due to waterlogging. The newly constructed tunnels at Pragati Maidan that were flooded on Friday remained closed for traffic.

The IMD warning has come two days after heavy rainfall left the Capital battered, resulting in the death of 11 people in rain-related incidents. The number includes six persons who died by drowning.

The rainfall on June 28 broke all previous records of rain in the month of June since 1936 and left a large part of the Capital inundated, raising questions on the Delhi government’s monsoon preparedness after it exposed the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to next of kin of those who drowned following the heavy showers.

“The Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, is hereby directed to identify those who lost their lives with the support of area hospitals and the Delhi police, and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of the government,” Delhi Water Minister Atishi said in an official communication.

The Minister also inspected the Chandrawal water treatment plant and said the water supply to Central Delhi was disrupted following damage to the pump house at the plant due to flooding.

The repair work has been completed and the water supply has been restored, she added in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that officials have been asked to prevent such incidents in future.

The Minister also visited the Minto Bridge underpass, which was flooded during rain, and instructed officials to use new technologies to prevent waterlogging at the site.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said all agencies are working together to provide relief from the persistent waterlogging. “Quick response teams have been formed to act as soon as a complaint is received about waterlogging,” she said.

