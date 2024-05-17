IMD predicts first heatwave of the season in the Capital

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that “severe heatwave conditions” are very likely in the Capital over the weekend, marking the first heatwave of the season.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday morning, recorded at Safdarjung, settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal for the season. Palam and Pusa Road recorded temperatures of 43.5 and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The forecast for Friday predicts a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also predicted severe heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana from May 18 to 20.

A heatwave is declared in the plains when maximum temperature is recorded 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above the average seasonal temperature, while a severe heatwave is declared when maximum temperature rises 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The rise in temperature has led to an increase in power demand in the Capital, which reached the season’s highest of 6,780 megawatts at 3.26 p.m. on Thursday, according to data shared by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

“In May so far, each of the days has seen a peak power demand greater than the corresponding days in 2023,” an SLDC spokesperson said, adding that this year, the peak power demand is projected to reach up to 8,200 megawatts. Last year’s peak power demand was recorded at 7,438 megawatts.

