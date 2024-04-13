ADVERTISEMENT

‘Imagine if other jailed professionals also insisted on working from prison’: BJP slams Kejriwal over not stepping down as CM

April 13, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Launching a sharp attack against AAP on Friday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “double standards” for continuing to stay on in his post despite being in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody after being arrested in a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Currently, several prominent businessmen, industrialists, and other educated leaders are in jail. If they also start demanding permission to work from prison, imagine what the situation would be like,” he said in a statement, adding that Mr. Kejriwal was adamant on “running the Delhi government from jail”.

He added that the Chief Minister must “understand that going to jail means living a restricted life”. “If work can be done from jail, then why did he [the CM] take the resignations of [also jailed] former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain?” he asked, adding that while there were “different” standards for others, the AAP convenor was living by “his own standard”.

“It is clear that Mr. Kejriwal is not ready to let go of the comforts of VIP security and other facilities,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since his arrest in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy on March 16, AAP has maintained that Mr. Kejriwal will remain in office as the Chief Minister. Mr. Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail in the same case, while Mr. Jain is imprisoned in a different money laundering case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US