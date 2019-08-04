Illegal scrap plastic market on defence land cleared

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Saturday cleared an illegal plastic scrap market on a 10-acre defence land in Jahangirpuri.
“The Defence authority had left the land unprotected with any boundary walls and about 400 people were working in segregation and selling of scrap plastic in the land,” a DPCC official said.
“Through a drive during which 50 persons and 200 officers were deployed and about 225 tonnes of plastic waste dumped in the open ground has been sent to waste to energy plant at Bawana,” a statement read.
