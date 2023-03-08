Illegal sand mining in Haryana affecting water supply in Delhi: DJB

March 08, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi is getting less water from Yamuna due to illegal sand mining in Haryana, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday. This, in turn, is affecting the supply of treated water, he added.

“Low water level in Yamuna has decreased the production in Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants affecting supply in many areas of Delhi before summer,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj warned that the situation may worsen amid predictions of a hotter than normal summer.

Delhi relies mainly on Yamuna for its drinking water needs.

Mr. Bhardwaj informed that this time the water level of Yamuna near Wazirabad barrage has suddenly gone down to 671.7 feet in the month of February itself, as compared to the desired level of 674.5 feet.

Yamuna water released for Delhi has been stopped by the sand mafia in an area of about 7-8 km from Yamunanagar that lies in Haryana. “Temporary bridges have been made in the middle of the Yamuna river for illegal mining and movement of trucks. They have also dug illegal pits in the river bed by digging out sand in huge quantities due to which Yamuna water is not reaching Delhi in sufficient quantity,” he said.

Targeting the Haryana government, Mr. Bharadwaj asked why it is not looking into the unbridled sand mining taking place and ignoring the illegal activities.

He also said that industrial waste is constantly being released into Yamuna by Haryana through DD2 and DD8 drains.

“Apart from hazardous chemical elements in this industrial waste, the ammonia level is also way higher than the prescribed limits. The excessive ammonia disallows the visible water to get treated in the Water Treatment Plants. He said that previously also Haryana had released industrial waste, but due to sufficient amount of water in Yamuna, the water could be treated. But that treatment has not been possible this time,” the DJB V-C said.