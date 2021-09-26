Illegal sale of liquor will increase, warn traders

New Delhi

26 September 2021 02:06 IST

The closing of about 260 private-run liquor shops in the city from October 1 will result in heavy black-marketing of liquor because of shortage of supply, warned Delhi Liquor Traders’ Association on Saturday.

According to the new excise policy, the Delhi government will pull out of liquor trade in the city and private players, who won new bids for liquor stores, will open from November 17. But from October 1 to November 16, only government-run stores will operate in the city.

Naresh Goel, president of the traders’ association, said they had raised the issue with the Delhi government but have not got a reply so far.

“We don't understand why the government wants existing private shops to be shut for 46 days. The government will lose revenue due to this. Also, about 23 municipal wards will go dry as they won’t have a single liquor shop during this period," he said.

When contacted, Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishnan said, “The government is taking all steps for the smooth sale of liquor in Delhi.”

But he did not respond to questions on how the government plans to handle the demand and whether closing of private vends will lead to a shortage or black-marketing.