Illegal pesticide firm busted,two in custody

The Delhi Police have busted a spurious pesticide manufacturing plant in Mundka and arrested two men, said officials on Monday.

The accused — Mohan Lal and Aman — had rented two godowns at Hiran Kudna village two months ago for manufacturing the fake pesticides, an officer said. The duo had made an initial investment of ₹9 lakh.

A complaint was received from a representative of a pesticide manufacturing company, alleging that someone was infringing the firm’s trademark by producing spurious products. A raid was conducted on July 30 and a large quantity of spurious material bearing the names of several companies was found stacked at the plant in Mundka, the police said.

Fake branding

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused — Lal, Aman, Vijay and Rajender — were engaged in manufacturing and selling spurious pesticides and fungicides with the branding of different companies. They also used to sell seeds of different crops treated with these fake pesticides. Fake raw material and machinery found at the plant were seized, he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that Lal’s son-in-law Naveen runs a pesticide shop in Indra Market, Tis Hazari road. Aman also ran a pesticide shop in the same market, Mr. Singh said. Vijay is also a supplier of spurious pesticides and his accomplice is Rajender. The two are major stakeholders in this business, he said. “Vijay came in contact with Lal in Indra Market. Aman was also roped in by him,” the DCP said. Vijay was responsible for supply, Rajender was tasked with packaging and arranging infrastructure while Lal and Aman looked after production.

A manhunt is on for the rest, the police added.