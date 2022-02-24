Illegal meat shops to be sealed: East Delhi Mayor

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, on Thursday, said that the civic body will intensify drives to identify and seal “illegal meat shops”.

During an inspection visit to the Sundar Nagri area, Mr. Aggarwal said that many illegal meat shops were found in the area which had encroached upon public space.

He added, “The number of illegal meat shops were found to be triple in number, while the licensed meat shops are not following hygiene protocols. In the coming days, we will seal these shops. It has created a lot of filth in the area and has left the people with plenty of problems. Our focus is to identify and seal illegal meat shops and illegal liquor vends in East Delhi.”

Previously, the Mayor said that nine illegal liquor vends, under the civic body’s area of jurisdiction, were sealed till date.

According to a senior EDMC official, the civic body areas have over 1,000 licensed meat shops, however, the violations regarding hygiene and unlicensed traders has been a recurring issue.

The official added, “As a civic body, we have identified and sealed such shops and removed encroachments in the past. However, these shops reopen and this is because the police allow them to. This is despite writing to the concerned police officials, and this will continue unless they ensure that these shops don’t reopen”