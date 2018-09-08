Illegal liquor racket busted, DCW told

In a response to a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women in August, the Excise Department of the Delhi government informed the panel that an illegal liquor racket had been busted in Rohini, DCW officials said on Friday.

The women’s commission had sought responses from the Excise Department following complaints from residents of Vijay Vihar regarding an alleged illicit liquor racket in the area.

In its response to the notice issued by the commission, the Excise Department said, “Local enquiry was conducted at the given address and it was found that the accused was involved in the business of illicit liquor for years. A check of his dossier revealed that 46 cases under the Excise Act were registered against him and 21 cases against his wife.”

Repeat offenders

The DCW said in a statement, “The commission is taking up the matter with the Delhi Police to ascertain how such repeat offenders manage to continue their criminal activities, and why organised crime and externment laws were not applied in these cases.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal added, “On multiple occasions, we have come across repeat offenders having 20-40 cases already registered against them. They managed to restart their criminal activities. We are trying to ascertain whether FIRs are being registered under lighter sections of the IPC and the Excise Act that enable them to get out of prison.”

The commission has sought details from all Deputy Commissioners of Police here on the issue, said Ms. Maliwal.