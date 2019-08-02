‘Illegal constructions in Haridwar forest division to be removed’

Illegal constructions in the Haridwar forest division will be removed within three months, an oversight committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal informed the green panel. This came following a plea alleging violation of forest laws in Haridwar.

The committee, in its report, informed a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel that the delay in proceedings pertaining to the eviction of encroachers was due to the model code of conduct that came into force due to the general election held earlier this year.

Eviction proceedings

“No new encroachment has now taken place and some encroachments have been removed. In some cases, orders of eviction have been passed or other proceedings were pending. The remaining eviction proceedings are to be completed within three months,” the committee headed by former judge Justice U.C. Dhyani told the Bench. The green panel directed the committee to furnish a final report on the status of action taken and recommendations made, by November 30. The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea moved by environmental activist Gauri Maulekhi who sought action against illegal constructions in the Shyampur range of Haridwar’s forest division.

The plea had alleged that construction activity was taking place in areas that are in close proximity to the national parks, without requisite clearances.