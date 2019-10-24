Illegal colony residents can apply for ownership rights in 3 months

Residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies will be able to apply for ownership rights over their properties in three months, with the Delhi Development Authority expected to finish the process of outlining the boundaries of these colonies and setting up an online portal for applications by then.

After announcing the Union Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday to grant ownership and transfer rights for these colonies, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the DDA would carry out the process immediately. He said the delineation of the colonies and the portal would be ready in three months.

DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor said: “We have three months to complete the delineation of land based on satellite imagery. We are also in the process of developing a portal where interested stakeholders can feed in the details of their land. A self-assessment will be carried out after that following which the stakeholders will have to deposit the amount calculated with the DDA.”

Once the amount is deposited, a DDA team will carry out inspections of the respective properties and furnish a report, Mr. Kapoor said.

“It is only after re-assessment of the report that a conveyance deed will be issued. While there is no deadline for the registration of land, we would suggest people to come forth within a year. Once the one-year period is over, an interest of 8% will be levied,” added Mr. Kapoor.

As of now the government is granting rights to colonies that were in existence as of June 1, 2014, and had 50% occupancy as of January 2015. Mr. Puri said the issue of colonies that sprung up after 2014 would be taken up later.

Affluent colonies left out

Also left out this time are 69 “affluent colonies”, including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy, but these would be addressed later, he said, adding that the government’s priority was to first “deal with the colonies where the lower income section of society lives”. Colonies on forest land will not be covered as well, he added.