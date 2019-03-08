Illegal colonies: panel set up to confer ownership rights

The Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the setting up of a committee headed by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to come up with the procedure to confer ownership or transfer rights to residents of the Capital’s unauthorised colonies.

The 10-member committee would be tasked with recommending “the process for conferring/recognising ownership or transfer/mortgage rights” to unauthorised colonies’ residents, a government statement said.

The committee will present its report to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs within 90 days, following which the “Cabinet Secretariat will be informed and further action taken after considering recommendations of the committee,” the statement said.

“This is for the first time that the conferment of above rights to the residents of UCs in Delhi is being considered. [sic],” the statement read.

In a statement, the Ministry added that the need to set up the committee had arisen as “no progress has taken place after issuance of regulations for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in 2008”, despite its efforts. The Ministry added that this was “due to non-finalisation of boundaries and other relevant information about these colonies by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi”.

While the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 allowed redevelopment of colonies, with an additional 50% floor area ratio as an incentive, redevelopment has not taken place due to the lack of ownership rights, the Ministry said.

“Some States have studied similar problems/issues and have given ownership rights to the residents of unauthorizedly developed areas, which have resulted in various economic opportunities for redevelopment of such areas,” the Ministry’s statement said. The committee approved by the Union Cabinet would suggest the mechanism for conferring rights, recommend what the roles and responsibilities of all agencies concerned should be, suggest the methodology, including the eligibility, to be adopted and recommend a time-frame for the process.

Committee members

Apart from the L-G, the committee will include the Delhi Development Authority’s Vice-Chairperson, a Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Additional Secretary, the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Commissioners of the North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations, the Chairperson of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission, a professor of urban transport from the School of Planning and Architecture, an urban planner and director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, a former director of the DFS and a Principal Commissioner of the DDA as the member secretary.