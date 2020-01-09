Illegal colonies: CM questioning registry deeds for his political gain, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday dismissed questions being raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the registry of conveyance deed for conferring ownership rights on the people of unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was raising questions on registry of deeds being done by the registrar “under his own government” for his “political gain”.

“After getting the ownership rights, the people are now getting offers of loan from various banks... even the private banks are ready to give loans. We warn Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of his party to not commit the sin of misleading lakhs of people of the unauthorised colonies. Otherwise people will teach them a lesson in the upcoming Assembly election,” Mr. Gupta said.

“We assure the 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies that the campaign of the BJP government to confer ownership rights is progressing fast. Now this will not stop till every household gets the registered documents,” he said further.

According to Mr. Gupta, about one lakh people had registered themselves on the DDA’s website because they had “full faith in the BJP government”.