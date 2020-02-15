Illegal colonies: 151 people have received conveyance deeds, says Hardeep Puri

Out of a total of 2.15 lakh registrations and 995 completed applications for ownership rights over properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, 151 applicants have been handed over conveyance deeds by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday.

The first batch of 20 applicants who had completed the process were given their conveyance deeds on January 4, after which the DDA carried on handing over the documents while the Assembly elections campaign was on, the Minister said.

On Friday, Mr. Puri handed over the conveyance deeds to another 34 applicants — taking the total to 151.

Stating that the scheme had “nothing to do with the Delhi elections”, which concluded with results being announced on Tuesday, Mr. Puri said the whole process should be completed in six months. “The control norms for the size of roads, social infrastructure etc. will be finalised by the end of the month, after which the layout plans for the colonies will be made,” he said at a press conference.

Asked whether the scheme as well as the government’s proposed in-situ rehabilitation of slums had not worked in favour of the BJP in the Delhi elections, which were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party, Mr. Puri said the schemes had worked in favour of the party.

On the in-situ redevelopment plan for slums, a DDA official said surveys had been conducted at 32 slums and the remaining 160 would be covered soon.

These slums were on government or mostly DDA land, and tenders for the development of permanent housing there would be floated in 15 days, DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor said.