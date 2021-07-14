Illegal call centre busted with arrest of 26 employees

Accused duped U.S. citizens of at least ₹4 cr. in past 7 months

A sham call centre was busted with the arrest of 26 employees for allegedly duping U.S. citizens of at least ₹4 crore by impersonating Amazon customer service providers, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said they received a tip-off that an illegal call centre was being operated from south Delhi's Sultanpur. On reaching the spot, the police caught the employees red-handed.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the fake call centre had been running for the past seven months and on average, at least six U.S. citizens were cheated daily. Over 1,250 people have been found to be cheated so far.

During probe, it was revealed that the accused would send fake messages to phone numbers of the victims, telling them that their Amazon ID has been hacked and charges have been imposed on them. When the customer would call back to know more about it, they would show them fake repair of their Amazon ID through AnyDesk, a remote desktop access application.