Illegal call centre busted, 12 held

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 02:51 IST

They duped people on pretext of getting them jobs in airlines

A call centre racket was busted with the arrest of 12 people for allegedly duping over 100 job seekers by promising them employment in a private airline, the police said on Sunday.

Surjeet (24) and his accomplice Sundaram Gupta (25) set up the illegal call centre on the third floor of a commercial building in Ghazipur village.

They also hired 10 employees on monthly salaries ranging from ₹6,000-₹9,000.

.The police initiated a probe following a complaint from Indigo that stated many people were being cheated in the name of getting employed in their airline.

The police claimed the accused duped hundreds of people mainly from south India, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. The accused also gave them forged appointment letters of Indigo Airlines and collected over ₹10 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said: “A raid was conducted by our team following which Surjeet, Sundaram and 10 others were nabbed. They cheated people by promising them jobs in the Indigo Airlines.”

Items recovered

Sixteen mobile phones and SIM cards, seven computers, ₹26,000 cash along with other incriminating documents have been seized, she said.

“They posted advertisements on online job portals. Based on the data received, they would call up job aspirants. They would lure the victims to pay ‘processing fees’ ranging from ₹1,500 to even up to ₹30,000 on the pretext of getting them jobs,” she added.