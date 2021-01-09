Illegal arms supplier lands in police net

35 pistols and 60 live bullets seized

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old illegal arms supplier, officers said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. A total of 35 semi-automatic pistols, 60 live bullets and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

The police got a tip-off on Thursday that Mr. Pandey would come to Pitampura to deliver a consignment of illegal arms to his contact, a senior police officer said.

Trap laid

“A trap was laid and Mr. Pandey was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

During investigation, Mr. Pandey disclosed that he used to supply illegal weapons and cartridges after procuring them from one Prahalad, a resident of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Mr. Pandey has been in this business for over two years. He used to procure illegal pistols from suppliers in M.P. and supply them to criminals of Delhi, U.P. and Haryana, they added.