‘Illegal’ appointments to Waqf Board: bail for Amanatullah, 10 others

March 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court here on Wednesday granted regular bail to Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan and 10 others in a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging irregularities in appointments to the board.

Noting that there was no ground to deny bail to the accused or take them into custody, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal said their bail plea was considered based on the merits of the case.

FIR filed in 2016

The CBI had in 2016 alleged that Mr. Khan appointed Mahboob Alam as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board in a corrupt and illegal way. It added that Mr. Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, later appointed his relatives and other known people to various contractual or daily wage posts in the board without following the due process of law.

The agency filed an FIR under IPC Section 120B, read with Section 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. It alleged that 41 persons were appointed to the board in different capacities, incurring a loss of ₹27.2 lakh to the government exchequer in the form of salaries or other emoluments, which had been paid to the above employees or accused.

It accused Mr. Khan, Mr. Alam and nine others — Hamid Akhtar, Kifayatullah Khan, Rafiusshan Khan, Imran Ali, Mohammad Ahrar, Aquib Javed, Azhar Khan, Zakir Khan and Abdul Mannar — of hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Last November, the court took cognisance of the FIR and summoned the accused. After their appearance, the accused had been released on personal bonds till the disposal of their regular bail applications.

In its Wednesday order, the court noted that no allegations were made against any of the applicants for the demand, payment or acceptance of bribe in connection with the alleged appointments.

“... the above appointments of the accused are stated to have been made for a short duration of 89 days only and alleged loss of ₹27,20,494 caused to the government is not because of any undue advantage or benefits derived by the main accused, that is Amanatullah Khan or others, but the said loss is alleged to be the amount of salaries and emoluments which have been paid to the above appointees or the other co-accused against the work done by them on the posts to which they were so appointed,” the order stated.

‘No recovery of money’

It added that all the accused are already cooperating in the investigation and had provided whatever information and documents pertaining to the case could have been in their possession or power.

“Further, no recovery of any money is stated to have been effected from any of the applicants and since no bribe was paid, there was even no question of recovery thereof from any of the applicants.”

Last September, Mr. Khan was granted bail by a trial court in a case registered by Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on similar allegations. The ACB moved the Delhi High Court challenging the same and the case is yet to be heard.

