Ilaiah books: AC members write to DU V-C

Delhi University Academic Council members have written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to express dismay and disappointment over the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs to remove Professor Kancha Ilaiah’s works from political science M.A. syllabus and the decision to disallow use of the term ‘Dalit’ in academic discussions, teaching and learning.

They wrote, “The term Dalit is widely used in academic discourse. It is an acceptable coinage, as can be evidenced from the widespread use of categories like Dalit movements, Dalit assertion, Dalit political philosophy, Dalit literature, etc.” They said the Standing Committee was wilfully misled into believing that the Supreme Court has proscribed use of the term.

The teachers said Prof. Ilaiah’s intellectual accomplishments need no certificate of merit from the University of Delhi as he is an internationally renowned political philosopher and his works are studied as part of course readings and syllabi in the best universities across the world.

“The Standing Committee cannot be used as an ideological platform to police or limit the spectrum of opinion that learners are entitled to. It is unfortunate that in recent times, the Standing Committee has been repeatedly used to purge all divergent ideas and formulations that are found to be critical of the dominant ideology that the ruling dispensation subscribes to,” said the teachers.