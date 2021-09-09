IIT to launch lectures for school students

NEW DELHI

The aim is to kindle interest in science

IIT-Delhi is launching weekend lectures and laboratory demos titled ‘Sci-Tech Spins’ for high school students where professors will engage with students sharing their research in science, technology and allied fields.

The institute said the lectures will take students on “short, but riveting spins” into the fascinating world that surrounds us. The lectures will be informal and in a dialogical settings, with the hope to kindle interest in students.

The first lecture, titled ‘Design Thinking - A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’, accompanied by a lab demo, will be delivered by P.V. Madhusudan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT-Delhi on September 11.

Proactive stance

The institute said it regularly receives multiple requests from schools for campus tours, workshops and mentorship programmes for their students and this was a proactive stance on academic outreach for schools.

V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi said: “We not only want to provide education to students who come to IIT-Delhi but also want to connect with thousands of other students who are outside the IIT system and inspire and help them in all possible ways. The goal of Sci-Tech Spins is to connect with every school in the country.”

IIT-Delhi will provide the opportunity to students currently enrolled in Grades 9 and above who will have to be nominated for Sci-Tech Spins by their respective schools. Each school may nominate up to four students.

All registered students attending the lectures will be given e-certificates of participation at the end of each weekend session. They will also be invited to IIT-Delhi’s annual event Open House, an intellectual fest that provides an ideal platform for school students to connect with some of the leading researchers in the fields of science and technology.