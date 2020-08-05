IIT-Mumbai to oversee smog tower project in the Capital, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the Indian Institute of Technology (Mumbai) has agreed to oversee the smog tower project in Delhi. The project aims at fighting air pollution.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, Mr. Mehta said the National Buildings Constructions Corporation Limited (NBCC) will construct the tower and TATA Projects will carry out the installation work. The court adjourned the case for further hearing next week. In the previous hearing, Mr. Mehta had said the project would be completed in 10 months. On July 29, an indignant SC had threatened contempt action against the IIT-Mumbai after learning that the premier institution opted to pull out of the project. A week ago, the court had given the Centre seven days to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IIT-Mumbai to install the smog tower. The Bench had taken a stern view against the Centre when it realised that its January 13 order to install an experimental smog tower at Anand Vihar intersection here has not been complied with even after seven months.