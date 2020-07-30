IIT-M back on board to instal smog tower: govt. to SC

NEW DELHI

Court unhappy with the 10-month time frame

The government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Indian Institute of Technology-Mumbai is back on board on the court-ordered project to instal a smog tower in Delhi to fight air pollution. But the project may take 10 months to complete.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the “drawings” of the project would take two months.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the time frame, blaming the government for showing “laxity” in complying with its order on January 13 to complete the smog tower in three months.

When Mr. Mehta submitted that it was IIT-M that had backed out of the project, Justice Mishra retorted “you [government] had to make the effort. Our direction was to your Ministry. This is a government project. It was for the government to do it... A detailed order has been violated and you seem to have no intention to comply with it”. “We will not tolerate laxity,” Justice Mishra said.

Firm time frame

Mr. Mehta offered to file an affidavit with an undertaking to complete the project. Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh suggested the court to ask the government to come up with a “firm time frame” on the project. The court listed the case on Tuesday.

On July 29, an indignant SC had threatened contempt action against the IIT-M after learning that it had pulled out of the project. A week ago, the court had given the Centre seven days to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IIT-M to install the smog tower.

The Bench had taken a stern view against the Centre when it realised that its order of January 13 to install an experimental smog tower at the busy Anand Vihar intersection in the National Capital has not been complied with even after seven months.

The government had in an affidavit blamed the IIT-M for not agreeing to “take the lead and responsibility” for the overall coordination of the ₹18.52 crore project.