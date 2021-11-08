IIT laboratories to focus on EV technology

In a bid to expand research in electrical vehicle technology, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has launched laboratories at the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). These labs will conduct battery research and work on charging infrastructure and automotive health monitoring.

Director of IIT Delhi V. Ramgopal Rao said CART had been conducting high-end research and development in the areas of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternative energy sources, and autonomous and connected vehicles. It had also collaborated with several automotive industries in the country and was working to solve technological challenges faced by them.

“These laboratories will take the ongoing research work at CART to a new level and many cutting-edge technologies will reach the industry from here,” Mr. Rao said.

IIT Delhi said that the battery research lab has equipment for battery testing at cell, module and pack levels. The AHM lab is provided with equipment for condition monitoring and automotive noise, vibration and harshness testing.